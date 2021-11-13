LMP Automotive (LMPX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 15th. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $140.03 million for the quarter. LMP Automotive had a negative net margin of 4.82% and a positive return on equity of 55.61%.

LMPX opened at $13.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. The stock has a market cap of $131.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 1.94. LMP Automotive has a twelve month low of $11.78 and a twelve month high of $31.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.39.

In related news, CEO Samer Tawfik bought 3,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.63 per share, for a total transaction of $56,076.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,766,103 shares in the company, valued at $46,000,292.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 40.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in LMP Automotive stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.15% of LMP Automotive worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, buys, sells, rents and subscribes for, and obtains financing for automobiles online and in person in the United States. It primarily buys pre-owned automobiles primarily through auctions or directly from other automobile dealers, as well as new automobiles from manufacturers and manufacturer distributors at fleet rates.

