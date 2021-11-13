Locus Chain (LOCUS) Market Capitalization Achieves $26.94 Million

Locus Chain (CURRENCY:LOCUS) traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 13th. During the last seven days, Locus Chain has traded 19.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Locus Chain has a total market capitalization of $26.94 million and approximately $196,313.00 worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Locus Chain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0306 or 0.00000048 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.37 or 0.00052451 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001574 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $143.50 or 0.00225580 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00011221 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.58 or 0.00087370 BTC.

Locus Chain Profile

Locus Chain is a coin. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 879,808,261 coins. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @LocusChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Locus Chain’s official website is locuschain.com . Locus Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@locus_10211

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network. “

Locus Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Locus Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Locus Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Locus Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

