Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.57 EPS

Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.57), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Logan Ridge Finance had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 38.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share.

Shares of LRFC stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.01. 14,022 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,173. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $67.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.96. Logan Ridge Finance has a twelve month low of $10.32 and a twelve month high of $28.90.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LRFC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Logan Ridge Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Logan Ridge Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Logan Ridge Finance Corp. is a business development company. It provides capital to lower and traditional middle market businesses. The company was founded on May 24, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

