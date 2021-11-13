$LONDON (LONDON) Trading Up 7.6% Over Last Week

$LONDON (CURRENCY:LONDON) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 13th. One $LONDON coin can currently be bought for about $0.0295 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, $LONDON has traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar. $LONDON has a total market cap of $1.35 million and approximately $2,442.00 worth of $LONDON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 70,572,783.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.79751098 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001569 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $45.67 or 0.00071627 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.86 or 0.00075053 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.71 or 0.00098350 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,591.74 or 0.07201431 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $63,535.19 or 0.99645030 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

$LONDON Coin Profile

$LONDON’s total supply is 45,557,740 coins.

Buying and Selling $LONDON

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as $LONDON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade $LONDON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy $LONDON using one of the exchanges listed above.

