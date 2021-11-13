Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Upgraded to Hold at R. F. Lafferty

R. F. Lafferty upgraded shares of Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $7.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $3.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Lordstown Motors from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research downgraded Lordstown Motors from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America downgraded Lordstown Motors from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lordstown Motors from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Lordstown Motors from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lordstown Motors has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $9.22.

Get Lordstown Motors alerts:

RIDE opened at $5.68 on Friday. Lordstown Motors has a fifty-two week low of $4.64 and a fifty-two week high of $31.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.96 and a 200-day moving average of $7.66.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.05. On average, research analysts forecast that Lordstown Motors will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Lordstown Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Lordstown Motors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lordstown Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Lordstown Motors by 366.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 5,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. 28.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lordstown Motors Company Profile

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Lordstown Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lordstown Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.