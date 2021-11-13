Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,717,948 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 57,515 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.80% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $103,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 12,614 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 41,761.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,675 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 19,628 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,473,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 1,017.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 769,686 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $46,404,000 after purchasing an additional 700,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 311,668 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $18,205,000 after purchasing an additional 65,981 shares in the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Louisiana-Pacific currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.33.

Shares of LPX opened at $67.44 on Friday. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a one year low of $30.13 and a one year high of $76.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The building manufacturing company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.45. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 32.55% and a return on equity of 101.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 5.10%.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

