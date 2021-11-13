LPL Financial LLC Acquires 3,301 Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Institutional investors own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley cut Takeda Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of NYSE TAK opened at $14.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.32. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $13.81 and a fifty-two week high of $19.97.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

