LPL Financial LLC Acquires New Shares in First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG)

LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 19,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000. LPL Financial LLC owned 10.17% of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF by 126.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FTAG opened at $30.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.16. First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF has a twelve month low of $23.29 and a twelve month high of $32.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%.

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF Profile

First Trust ISE Global Platinum Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the ISE Global Platinum Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets in securities that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts representing foreign securities in the Index.

