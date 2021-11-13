LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 11,314 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INO. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,623,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,589,000 after purchasing an additional 302,619 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 91,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 13,187 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,576,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,156,000 after purchasing an additional 385,031 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $193,000. Institutional investors own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

INO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.43.

NASDAQ INO opened at $7.35 on Friday. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.81 and a 1-year high of $19.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 10.48 and a quick ratio of 10.48.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 42.42% and a negative net margin of 2,193.30%. The company had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

