LPL Financial LLC Purchases 1,295 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,655 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Qualys by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 971,053 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,775,000 after purchasing an additional 28,531 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Qualys by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 711,171 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,607,000 after purchasing an additional 139,575 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Qualys by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 653,917 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,842,000 after acquiring an additional 51,282 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Qualys by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 285,791 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,776,000 after acquiring an additional 106,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Qualys by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,302,000 after acquiring an additional 46,875 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on QLYS. Truist raised their price target on Qualys from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Loop Capital lowered Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qualys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Qualys from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.60.

In related news, major shareholder Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 255,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.73, for a total transaction of $32,156,327.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $84,006.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 919,570 shares of company stock valued at $109,807,440. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QLYS opened at $139.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 76.24 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $119.55 and a 200-day moving average of $108.89. Qualys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.75 and a 52 week high of $148.84.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.39. Qualys had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 18.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

