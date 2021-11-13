LPL Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 19,564 iM DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF)

LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iM DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.97% of iM DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iM DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $14,494,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of iM DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 27,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 8,618 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in shares of iM DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $751,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iM DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of iM DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000.

DBMF opened at $29.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.39. iM DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $24.00 and a twelve month high of $30.07.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for iM DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iM DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.