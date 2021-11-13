LPL Financial LLC Sells 2,439 Shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA)

LPL Financial LLC cut its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,646 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,439 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Level Four Financial LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the second quarter valued at $136,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 16.2% during the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,488 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the first quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the first quarter valued at $302,000.

Shares of NYSE:FRA opened at $13.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.26. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.48 and a 12-month high of $13.81.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0667 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Profile

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with high current income and such preservation of capital as is consistent with investment in a diversified, leveraged portfolio consisting of floating rate debt securities and instruments.

