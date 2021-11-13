LPL Financial LLC Sells 3,045 Shares of Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCO)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its holdings in Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCO) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,045 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.06% of Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter worth $110,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the second quarter valued at about $401,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 57.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 32,863 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF stock opened at $25.94 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.12. Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a twelve month low of $25.28 and a twelve month high of $27.29.

