Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.39 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) to post earnings per share of $1.39 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.33. Lululemon Athletica posted earnings of $1.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will report full year earnings of $7.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.43 to $7.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $9.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.53 to $9.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lululemon Athletica.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LULU shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $474.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $473.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Cowen upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $476.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $335.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $451.60.

In other news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.37, for a total transaction of $4,273,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,825,404.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,723 shares of company stock worth $13,501,272 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter worth $88,144,000. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 4,600 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter worth $1,331,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 6.8% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 9.1% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 381,121 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $154,240,000 after buying an additional 31,929 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LULU traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $452.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 712,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,779. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $424.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $383.79. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $269.28 and a 1 year high of $478.66. The company has a market capitalization of $58.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.61, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.30.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

