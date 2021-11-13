Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eighteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $451.60.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $476.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

In other news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 21,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.75, for a total transaction of $9,014,469.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.41, for a total transaction of $108,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,723 shares of company stock valued at $13,501,272 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LULU. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 79.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LULU stock traded down $0.41 on Monday, hitting $452.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 712,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,779. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $424.34 and its 200-day moving average is $383.79. Lululemon Athletica has a fifty-two week low of $269.28 and a fifty-two week high of $478.66. The company has a market capitalization of $58.75 billion, a PE ratio of 71.61, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.30.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

