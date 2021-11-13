Lympo (LYM) Price Tops $0.0165 on Exchanges

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded up 9.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 13th. In the last seven days, Lympo has traded up 5.8% against the US dollar. One Lympo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0165 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. Lympo has a total market cap of $13.65 million and approximately $692,301.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.11 or 0.00052645 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001543 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $146.77 or 0.00226494 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00011237 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004140 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.87 or 0.00087756 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Lympo Coin Profile

Lympo (CRYPTO:LYM) is a coin. Its launch date was February 25th, 2019. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 coins. Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lympo’s official message board is medium.com/@lympo.io . The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO . Lympo’s official website is lympo.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lympo is an Ethereum-based sports and health marketplace. Lympo's healthy lifestyle ecosystem is powered by user-generated and user-controlled sports and wellness data. LYM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Lympo's ecosystem. LYM also acts as the reward issued by market players interested in having direct access to Lympo digital fitness wallet users. There are two different types of rewards – A reward for achieving a healthy lifestyle goal, i.e. running 5 kilometres, and a reward for checking into a particular location for a specified amount of time, i.e. joining a gym class. “

Lympo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lympo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lympo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

