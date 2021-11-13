M Winkworth (LON:WINK) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

M Winkworth (LON:WINK)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

M Winkworth stock opened at GBX 197.84 ($2.58) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 204.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 197.33. The company has a market capitalization of £25.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05. M Winkworth has a 1 year low of GBX 130 ($1.70) and a 1 year high of GBX 220 ($2.87). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.03, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.08.

Get M Winkworth alerts:

About M Winkworth

M Winkworth PLC operates as a franchisor to the Winkworth estate agencies in the United Kingdom, France, and Portugal. It is involved in the provision of estate agency sales franchising, residential lettings, and letting and property management services under the Winkworth brand. The company was founded in 1835 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for M Winkworth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M Winkworth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.