MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $159.13 Million

Brokerages expect MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) to post sales of $159.13 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for MACOM Technology Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $160.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $158.70 million. MACOM Technology Solutions reported sales of $148.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will report full-year sales of $666.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $654.60 million to $672.45 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $736.43 million, with estimates ranging from $731.59 million to $746.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow MACOM Technology Solutions.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $155.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.97 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 27.68%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS.

MTSI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.57.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 1,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $80,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total transaction of $25,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 565,431 shares of company stock worth $37,097,640 in the last quarter. 30.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTSI. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 45.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,099,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $198,618,000 after acquiring an additional 971,294 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 172.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,020,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,190,000 after acquiring an additional 645,328 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 40.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,857,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $119,055,000 after acquiring an additional 531,797 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 2,583.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 319,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,535,000 after buying an additional 307,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the second quarter worth $18,671,000. 71.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MACOM Technology Solutions stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.85. The company had a trading volume of 190,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,545. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 141.23, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 4.51. MACOM Technology Solutions has a one year low of $40.84 and a one year high of $76.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.59 and a 200 day moving average of $61.63.

MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

