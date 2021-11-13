Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.44, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.18) EPS.

MSGS opened at $190.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $187.96 and a 200 day moving average of $178.44. Madison Square Garden Sports has a fifty-two week low of $152.42 and a fifty-two week high of $207.09.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Madison Square Garden Sports stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 398,321 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 184,430 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.65% of Madison Square Garden Sports worth $68,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 66.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSGS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.50.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

