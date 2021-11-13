Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) to announce $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Main Street Capital’s earnings. Main Street Capital posted earnings per share of $0.59 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Main Street Capital will report full-year earnings of $2.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.58. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Main Street Capital.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $76.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.78 million. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 117.18% and a return on equity of 11.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MAIN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.83.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Main Street Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Main Street Capital by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MAIN traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.83. The stock had a trading volume of 302,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,023. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.47. Main Street Capital has a twelve month low of $30.72 and a twelve month high of $46.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.93.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is presently 54.31%.

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

