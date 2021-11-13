Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.58 Per Share

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Main Street Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ramirez now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.58 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.44. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Main Street Capital’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $76.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.78 million. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 117.18% and a return on equity of 11.02%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.83.

MAIN stock opened at $45.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. Main Street Capital has a one year low of $30.72 and a one year high of $46.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.93.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.31%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 371,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,258,000 after acquiring an additional 159,631 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,432,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,087,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,524,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,613,000 after acquiring an additional 109,719 shares in the last quarter. 17.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

