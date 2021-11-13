Man Group plc Acquires 483,693 Shares of SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL)

Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) by 409.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 601,926 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 483,693 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in SFL were worth $4,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nwam LLC boosted its position in shares of SFL by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 26,746 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SFL by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,125 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of SFL by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,241 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of SFL by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,110 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 3,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of SFL by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 80,887 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 3,287 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.12% of the company’s stock.

Get SFL alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. DNB Markets raised SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut SFL from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SFL presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.88.

Shares of NYSE SFL opened at $9.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.19 and its 200 day moving average is $7.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 0.93. SFL Co. Ltd. has a 1-year low of $5.85 and a 1-year high of $9.17.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. SFL had a positive return on equity of 9.91% and a negative net margin of 21.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that SFL Co. Ltd. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. SFL’s dividend payout ratio is -65.22%.

SFL Company Profile

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. It operate through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL).

Receive News & Ratings for SFL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SFL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.