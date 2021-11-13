Man Group plc Buys 5,187 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 158,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,187 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $5,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in Valvoline during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $403,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Valvoline during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,509,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,466,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Valvoline by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 480,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,587,000 after buying an additional 12,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Valvoline by 583.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 154,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,026,000 after buying an additional 132,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

VVV stock opened at $35.16 on Friday. Valvoline Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.75 and a 1-year high of $36.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.35.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Valvoline had a return on equity of 2,978.72% and a net margin of 14.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Valvoline Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 4,969 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total value of $148,125.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Valvoline from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Valvoline from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.89.

Valvoline, Inc is engaged in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The company operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

