Man Group plc Grows Stake in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 475.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,535 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,315 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.06% of Hill-Rom worth $4,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Hill-Rom by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,715,168 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $762,777,000 after acquiring an additional 116,448 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Hill-Rom by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,651,810 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $414,809,000 after acquiring an additional 171,077 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Hill-Rom by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,775,175 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $201,642,000 after acquiring an additional 123,740 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in Hill-Rom by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,767,706 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $200,794,000 after acquiring an additional 308,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Hill-Rom by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,269,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $144,191,000 after acquiring an additional 66,362 shares in the last quarter. 76.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on HRC shares. KeyCorp cut Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird cut Hill-Rom from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. Bank of America cut Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hill-Rom currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.00.

In related news, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 2,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.08, for a total value of $453,298.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRC stock opened at $155.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $152.21 and a 200 day moving average of $131.22. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.07 and a 1 year high of $155.34.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The medical technology company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $797.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.97 million. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 8.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.81%.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company. The firm focuses on patient care solutions that improve clinical and economic outcomes. It operates through the following segments: Patient Support System, Front Line Care and Surgical Solutions. The Patient Support Systems segment provides bed frames and surfaces, mobility and clinical workflow solutions.

