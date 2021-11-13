Man Group plc Invests $4.47 Million in Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN)

Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 196,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,471,000. Man Group plc owned about 1.63% of Marlin Business Services as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Standard LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marlin Business Services by 106.5% during the 2nd quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 708,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,128,000 after buying an additional 365,530 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Marlin Business Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,108,000. S. Muoio & CO. LLC bought a new position in Marlin Business Services during the second quarter worth about $1,285,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Marlin Business Services during the second quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Odey Asset Management Group Ltd bought a new position in Marlin Business Services during the second quarter worth about $2,506,000. Institutional investors own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRLN opened at $23.03 on Friday. Marlin Business Services Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $23.24. The firm has a market cap of $277.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. Marlin Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is 17.83%.

Marlin Business Services Profile

Marlin Business Services Corp. provides credit products and services to small businesses. Its products and services include loans and leases for the acquisition of commercial equipment and working capital loans. The company was founded on August 5, 2003 and is headquartered in Mount Laurel, NJ.

