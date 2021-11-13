Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $24.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Manitowoc reported a year-over-year increase in third-quarter 2021 revenues, while earnings declined due to cost inflation. Both the top and bottom lines missed the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. Manitowoc has been witnessing high demand. Backlog at the end of the third quarter of 2021 was the highest seen in last three years. Order levels are likely to improve further, supported by the ongoing economic recovery. The company expects EBITDA between $110 million and$110 million for 2021. The mid-point of the range indicates year-over-year growth of 26%. Higher input costs and supply chain issues will hurt results this year. However, the company will benefit from efforts to control costs. Its market leading products and innovation pipeline provide it with a competitive edge. Investment in growth projects and acquisitions will aid growth.”

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on MTW. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Manitowoc from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Manitowoc from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.50.

MTW stock opened at $21.86 on Tuesday. Manitowoc has a 1 year low of $10.62 and a 1 year high of $28.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.24. The firm has a market cap of $766.00 million, a P/E ratio of 48.58 and a beta of 2.33.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.04). Manitowoc had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $404.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Manitowoc will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Manitowoc by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 606,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,515,000 after buying an additional 56,795 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Manitowoc by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 31,543 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Manitowoc by 392.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 15,831 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Manitowoc in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Manitowoc in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. 75.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manitowoc Company Profile

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

