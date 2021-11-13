Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Issues Earnings Results

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 135.35%. The business had revenue of $204.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.68 million. Maravai LifeSciences updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.480-$1.520 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of MRVI stock opened at $37.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.91. The stock has a market cap of $9.69 billion and a PE ratio of 28.68. Maravai LifeSciences has a 1 year low of $23.62 and a 1 year high of $63.55.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MRVI. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Maravai LifeSciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.11.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Maravai LifeSciences stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,911,878 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 504,083 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.74% of Maravai LifeSciences worth $79,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 44.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

