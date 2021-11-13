Mariner LLC Acquires 1,028 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 2.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $16,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Poplar Forest Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 1.5% during the second quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 2.1% during the second quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 0.6% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 3.4% during the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 1.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Anthem from $445.00 to $497.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen started coverage on Anthem in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $465.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Anthem from $408.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Anthem from $403.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $464.47.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM opened at $437.01 on Friday. Anthem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $286.04 and a 1-year high of $439.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $396.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $388.95. The company has a market capitalization of $106.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.05.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $35.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.20 EPS. Anthem’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Anthem’s payout ratio is 20.29%.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $501,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

