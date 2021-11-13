Mariner LLC Acquires 5,924 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 68,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,924 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $10,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RSP. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,351,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $701,000. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 61,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,746,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter.

RSP opened at $161.65 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $118.20 and a 12 month high of $162.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.95.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

