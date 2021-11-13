Mariner LLC Acquires 616 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 616 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $9,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DE. Hoylecohen LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 2.7% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 128.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 211,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,052,000 after buying an additional 118,748 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $295,000. First Foundation Advisors grew its position in Deere & Company by 14.8% during the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DE shares. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Deere & Company from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $470.00 to $354.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $404.00 to $383.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $378.32.

Shares of DE opened at $358.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $348.50 and its 200 day moving average is $357.13. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $249.08 and a fifty-two week high of $400.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 18.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 24.33%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

