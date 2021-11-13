Mariner LLC Has $14.07 Million Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Mariner LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,938 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,593 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $14,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 448.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $271,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on RTX. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.54.

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $88.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $133.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $64.52 and a twelve month high of $92.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.70.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.36 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.73%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

