Mariner LLC Invests $14.50 Million in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 118,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,502,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of Z. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 88,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,453,000 after acquiring an additional 5,919 shares during the period. Spruce House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 1st quarter valued at $19,446,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,128,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $217.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.17.

Shares of Z stock opened at $63.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a PE ratio of -73.51 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.13 and a 12 month high of $208.11.

In other news, insider Susan Daimler sold 23,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $2,219,016.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Aimee Johnson sold 1,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.79, for a total transaction of $183,608.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 52,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,975,621.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,999 shares of company stock valued at $5,933,114 in the last 90 days. 14.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

