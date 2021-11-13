Mariner LLC Purchases 5,653 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 11.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,913 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,653 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $12,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 854.5% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000.

VOT opened at $262.45 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $193.10 and a 1-year high of $264.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $248.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.95.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

