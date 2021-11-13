Mariner LLC Reduces Stock Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Mariner LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,068 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned about 0.13% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $11,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 940.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,963,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,610,000 after buying an additional 30,698,957 shares during the period. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5,032.4% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,500,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451,869 shares in the last quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 1,392,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,301,000 after purchasing an additional 585,917 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,874,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,955,000 after purchasing an additional 464,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NextCapital Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,291,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,581,000 after purchasing an additional 399,056 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $50.97 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $50.94 and a 12 month high of $51.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.23.

