Mariner LLC Sells 33,996 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Mariner LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 33.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 67,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,996 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned approximately 0.14% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $8,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,099,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,491,000 after buying an additional 48,267 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,421,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,171,000 after buying an additional 39,094 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,405,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,369,000 after buying an additional 16,859 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 789,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,767,000 after buying an additional 34,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 394,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,298,000 after buying an additional 20,515 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IJT opened at $142.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $134.43 and its 200-day moving average is $131.85. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $99.53 and a 52 week high of $144.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.364 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This is a positive change from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

