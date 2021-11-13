Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of Marker Therapeutics stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.43. 303,547 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,635,485. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.20. The firm has a market cap of $118.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.16. Marker Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $3.77.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Marker Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) by 233.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,865 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.06% of Marker Therapeutics worth $143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Marker Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th.

About Marker Therapeutics

Marker Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. The company was founded on October 22, 1991 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

