MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Shares Gap Down to $7.88

Shares of MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.88, but opened at $7.40. MarketWise shares last traded at $7.20, with a volume of 613 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MKTW shares. Wedbush started coverage on MarketWise in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities started coverage on MarketWise in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on MarketWise in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on MarketWise in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on MarketWise from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.83 and a 200-day moving average of $9.29.

MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The newsletter publisher reported ($14.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($15.27). The company had revenue of $142.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MarketWise will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MKTW. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in MarketWise during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,520,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in MarketWise during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,021,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarketWise in the 1st quarter worth $4,137,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MarketWise by 1,019.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 436,606 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $4,322,000 after purchasing an additional 397,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarketWise in the 3rd quarter worth $2,478,000. 15.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

