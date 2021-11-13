Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.81) price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 172 ($2.25) to GBX 184 ($2.40) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 173 ($2.26) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 215 ($2.81) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 206.20 ($2.69).

MKS stock opened at GBX 237 ($3.10) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.64 billion and a PE ratio of -23.47. Marks and Spencer Group has a 12-month low of GBX 119.50 ($1.56) and a 12-month high of GBX 240.90 ($3.15). The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 185.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 163.78.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products.

