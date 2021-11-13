Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Price Target Raised to $220.00

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $209.00 to $203.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $189.50.

Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock opened at $168.19 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $158.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.61. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 52-week low of $121.89 and a 52-week high of $190.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.60 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.88.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.81) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently -73.97%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 7,966.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 16,129.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,613 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

