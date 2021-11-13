Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative return on equity of 53.18% and a negative net margin of 41.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS.

MBII traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,834. Marrone Bio Innovations has a fifty-two week low of $0.77 and a fifty-two week high of $2.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.01 million, a PE ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.28.

In other Marrone Bio Innovations news, Director Pamela G. Marrone sold 24,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total transaction of $25,000.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,208,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,530.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 446,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 183,518 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 1,280.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 295,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 274,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 305.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 113,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 85,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MBII. Aegis cut their price target on Marrone Bio Innovations from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marrone Bio Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on Marrone Bio Innovations in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.71.

Marrone Bio Innovations Company Profile

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc engages in the provision of Biological based solutions for agricultural crops, turf protection, seed treatment, plant health and waterway systems. Its products include Grandevo Insecticide, Majestene Nematicide, Regalia Fungicide, Stargus Fungicide, Venerate Insecticide, Amplitude Fungicide, Regalia Rx Plant Health, Zelto Nematicide, Zequanox Molluscicide and Haven.

