Marshall Wace LLP Buys 274,329 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 79.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 617,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 274,329 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.11% of FOX worth $21,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dodge & Cox raised its position in FOX by 15.6% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 13,158,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778,285 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in FOX by 1,295.7% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,433,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331,131 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in FOX by 2,086.9% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 936,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,947,000 after acquiring an additional 893,200 shares during the period. 3G Sahana Capital Management LP bought a new position in FOX in the first quarter worth approximately $29,052,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in FOX by 9,364.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 787,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,714,000 after acquiring an additional 779,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

FOX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim raised shares of FOX to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of FOX from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FOX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

FOX opened at $38.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.20 and a 200 day moving average of $35.83. Fox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.43 and a fifty-two week high of $42.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.09.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. FOX had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 14.71%.

In other FOX news, COO John Nallen sold 22,611 shares of FOX stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $841,355.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 222,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,292,881.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch acquired 157,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.00 per share, with a total value of $5,813,144.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,646 shares of company stock valued at $5,246,658 over the last ninety days. 19.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

