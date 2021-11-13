Marshall Wace LLP Has $22.68 Million Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 182.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 372,154 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 240,304 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in General Mills were worth $22,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on General Mills in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.50.

In other General Mills news, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 9,731 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total transaction of $589,114.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 4,894 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $307,147.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,964 shares of company stock worth $3,224,438. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

General Mills stock opened at $63.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.96 and a 12-month high of $64.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.52.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. General Mills had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 24.61%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 54.11%.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

