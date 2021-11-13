Marshall Wace LLP Makes New Investment in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 196,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $25,113,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.08% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,960,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,067,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,803 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 341.1% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 879,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,554,000 after buying an additional 679,925 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,513,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,241,877,000 after acquiring an additional 420,891 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 15.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,910,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $372,626,000 after acquiring an additional 399,232 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 177.1% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 601,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,046,000 after purchasing an additional 384,705 shares in the last quarter.

TIP opened at $130.42 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $123.51 and a twelve month high of $131.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $128.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.30.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

