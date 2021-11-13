Marshall Wace LLP Purchases Shares of 194,904 First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 194,904 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $17,641,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.18% of First Solar as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,955,905 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $810,599,000 after buying an additional 188,539 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,771,099 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $250,812,000 after buying an additional 260,905 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,645,448 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $230,948,000 after buying an additional 741,076 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,232,643 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $111,566,000 after buying an additional 93,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,144,907 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $103,626,000 after buying an additional 73,217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $117,376.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim downgraded First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on First Solar from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on First Solar in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on First Solar in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on First Solar from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.79.

First Solar stock opened at $110.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.35. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.71 and a fifty-two week high of $123.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.26.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $583.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.10 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 17.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

First Solar Profile

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

