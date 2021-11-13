Marshall Wace LLP Purchases Shares of 250,380 Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 250,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,736,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 108.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Institutional investors own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $3,281,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Adeoye Y. Olukotun sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $318,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,593,750. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ARWR has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.33.

NASDAQ ARWR opened at $73.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of -60.11 and a beta of 1.14. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.05 and a fifty-two week high of $93.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.57.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC. The company was founded by R.

