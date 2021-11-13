Marshall Wace LLP Takes Position in Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,999,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,540,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 3.20% of Landcadia Holdings IV as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in Landcadia Holdings IV in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,851,000. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new stake in Landcadia Holdings IV in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,540,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Landcadia Holdings IV in the second quarter valued at approximately $977,000. Polygon Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Landcadia Holdings IV in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,916,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Landcadia Holdings IV in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,466,000. 32.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LCA stock opened at $9.80 on Friday. Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.77.

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on investment opportunities in the consumer, dining, hospitality, entertainment, and gaming industries, including technology companies operating in these industries.

