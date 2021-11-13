Marshall Wace North America L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 8,411.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,569 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,659 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned 0.12% of Vulcan Materials worth $28,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VMC. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 135.7% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 165 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 82.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 269.4% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 69,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.48, for a total transaction of $12,971,175.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,140,313.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.34, for a total value of $685,007.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,693.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 106,795 shares of company stock valued at $19,874,999. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Argus upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.68.

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock opened at $202.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $26.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.79 and a beta of 0.65. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $134.53 and a fifty-two week high of $210.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $181.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.95.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.58%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

