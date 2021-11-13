Marshall Wace North America L.P. Increases Stock Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 190.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,567 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned approximately 0.09% of Ball worth $23,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Ball by 5.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,028,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,217,644,000 after buying an additional 787,825 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,607,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $559,916,000 after buying an additional 647,070 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ball by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,900,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $476,775,000 after buying an additional 133,209 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ball by 7.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,263,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $426,433,000 after buying an additional 361,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its holdings in Ball by 182.9% in the first quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,374,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Ball alerts:

BLL opened at $93.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $30.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.47. Ball Co. has a 12 month low of $77.95 and a 12 month high of $98.88.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). Ball had a return on equity of 30.98% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Ball’s payout ratio is 32.92%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BLL. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Ball in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Ball from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ball in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Ball from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.19.

In other news, Director Pedro Henrique Mariani bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $94.56 per share, with a total value of $283,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Ronald J. Lewis acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $91.26 per share, for a total transaction of $912,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 18,200 shares of company stock worth $1,664,942 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.