Marshall Wace North America L.P. Sells 1,553,621 Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. cut its position in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,146,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,553,621 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $22,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 144.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 1,422.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Birchview Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the second quarter valued at about $198,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 7.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the third quarter worth approximately $239,000. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Mark A. Schlossberg sold 19,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total value of $714,049.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David Cragg sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total value of $1,879,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 197,538 shares of company stock worth $7,485,845 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Cytokinetics from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Cytokinetics from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Cytokinetics from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.92.

Shares of Cytokinetics stock opened at $39.19 on Friday. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $15.17 and a 52 week high of $42.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 5.90.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $5.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 204.75% and a negative net margin of 1,061.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

