Marshall Wace North America L.P. Sells 1,831,437 Shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lessened its position in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) by 54.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,540,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,831,437 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned approximately 0.11% of CNH Industrial worth $25,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNHI. Amundi bought a new stake in CNH Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $536,061,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in CNH Industrial by 157.4% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 16,749,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,007,000 after acquiring an additional 10,243,221 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in CNH Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,733,004,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in CNH Industrial by 217.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,791,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912,127 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in CNH Industrial by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,387,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,400,000 after buying an additional 1,806,826 shares in the last quarter. 34.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CNH Industrial stock opened at $18.70 on Friday. CNH Industrial has a 52-week low of $9.96 and a 52-week high of $18.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.94 and a 200-day moving average of $16.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 5.42.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.14. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 33.61%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CNHI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CNH Industrial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CNH Industrial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.33.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

